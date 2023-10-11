Brockton, Mass. native AJ Dybantsa, announced that he is reclassifying from the class of 2026 to 2025, and he instantly becomes the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class for basketball. AJ Dybantsa explained the decision to reclassify so early, and said it has to do with his recruitment.

“Just so that my recruitment can be impacted a little bit more,” Dybantsa said, via Eric Bossi of 247Sports.com. “Nobody is expecting it now. Everybody expects people to do it at the last second and I don't want to be that last second guy. I just wanted to do it ahead of that.”

The No. 1 spot in the 2025 class was held by Cameron Boozer after Cooper Flagg reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class. Now Cameron Boozer slides back a spot as Dybantsa takes the top spot. It would have been interesting to see who would be ranked higher between Dybantsa and Cooper Flagg.

Dybantsa has offers from a number of top programs, with Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut, Georgetown, LSU, USC, Gonzaga, Kansas, Washington and many others among the lists. Dybantsa said that he is considering taking visits to Auburn, USC and Washington in the future.

“I spoke to Bruce Pearl and his assistant and they were talking to me about possibly going there for a visit, so that sounds good,” Dybantsa said of Auburn, via Bossi.

USC would be close to home for Dybantsa

“USC is close by. It's down in Los Angeles so it wouldn't be a long flight to go down there and see what the college experience would be like,” Dybantsa said of USC, via Bossi.

Lastly, Dybantsa said he has a connection to the Washington staff.

“I know one of the guys on the coaching staff, Ben Lee. WhenI played for Expressions on the Marquee Hoops circuit. He was on there,” Dybantsa said of Washington, via Bossi.

It will be interesting to track where Dybantsa goes for his official visits. Any program in the country would be happy to land the prospect.