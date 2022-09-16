2 reasons Nolan Arenado will win NL MVP over Paul Goldschmidt, Mookie Betts

Nolan Arenado was on the West coast with the Colorado Rockies for eight seasons, but he has moved to the St. Louis Cardinals over the last two seasons. It has been no surprise that Arenado has been an All-Star in both seasons so far with the Cardinals, but it is the winning culture that has vastly changed from the Rockies.

Being in a tight race for the NL MVP with teammate Paul Goldschmidt and Mookie Betts is a brilliant sight for Nolan Arenado. Having more media attention in St. Louis along with the team’s inspiring storylines has resulted in consistent winning. Thus, here are a few reasons why Nolan Arenado will win the 2022 NL MVP.

On track for 10th Gold Glove

It is Nolan Arenado’s 10th season in the majors, and he will likely win another Gold Glove award. It is no secret he is one of the best 3B ever, especially with his excellent arm that has been admirable over the course of his career. Being deep in the hole on ground ball outs has been something that Arenado has continually thrived in his MLB career.

There is a plethora of other MVP candidates or the best 3B title in the majors, but Nolan Arenado is the only one who possesses exceptional talent on both ends of the field. Being an all-around asset at Arenado’s is a rare breed, so gaining traction this season is a major reason why he deserves his first MVP.

Elite offensive numbers as well

Being in a different stratosphere defensively is what separates Arenado from the rest of the pack. However, others may argue that the likes of Paul Goldschmidt or Pete Alonso are far better offensively, but that is not the case at all this year. Arenado has contributed 29 HR and 96 RBI in 132 games for the Redbirds.

Nolan Arenado has not been on the same tear as when he was on Coors Field because of the altitude in Colorado, but both of his performances are still at a stellar level. The approach of Arenado when he is on the plate is not just to hit for power, but he is a reliable extra-base hits slasher as he has tallied 39 doubles this season.

It has been well-documented that St. Louis is on track to possibly win the NL pennant this season. The batting and fielding are incredible, but they will still need to have ace-like performances from Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright in the postseason. There are still holes for the Cardinals, but having the two best players in the NL this season will catapult them to the Promised Land this season.

It is due time for Nolan Arenado to claim his first MVP, and it comes at the perfect juncture of his career.