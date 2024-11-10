Ending the game without scoring a single touchdown the Aggies fall to the Villanova Wildcats on the road 31-3. The Wildcats struck first with an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Watkins to Jaykan Sanchez with 9:23 left in the first quarter.

Both teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter, bringing the score to 10-3. However, after halftime, only Villanova continued to attack. The Wildcats scored 21 unanswered points in the second half, sealing the victory.

Villanova controlled the time of possession, holding the ball for 36:42 compared to North Carolina A&T’s 23:18.

Also of note, North Carolina A&T’s offense struggled throughout the game. Quarterbacks Justin Fomby and Braxton Thomas combined for just 50 passing yards, completing only seven passes. Despite gaining 119 rushing yards, 75 of those came from Fomby and Thomas. Breakout running back Shimique Blizzard, who had 132 yards in their previous game, was limited to just 15 yards on the day.

The Aggies defense couldn't contain Villanova’s offense, allowing a total of 390 yards, including 223 on the ground.

Watkins passed for 167 yards, completing 18 of 26 attempts, including one touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns. His top targets, Devin Smith and Sanchez, combined for 10 catches and 99 yards, with Sanchez catching the lone receiving touchdown. Villanova’s rushing attack, led by Watkins, David Avit, and Isaiah Ragland, totaled 180 yards on 30 carries.

This loss marks the ninth of the season for North Carolina A&T, who are now on an eight-game losing streak. It also marks their seventh game of the season scoring fewer than 20 points. With two games remaining, A&T is on the verge of matching a program record for most losses in a season (11), set in 2007 during the Lee Fobbs era. Head coach Vincent Brown is also eight losses away from matching Fobbs' record for the most losses in a two-year stretch.

Looking ahead, the Aggies will travel to Maryland to face Towson University. After a difficult season, a win would provide some hope and momentum for the team and its disappointed fan base.