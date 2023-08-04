North Carolina A&T football, never known to back down from competition, has agreed to face the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in 2028. FBS Schedules reported on the agreement for the teams to play, per a copy of the football competition agreement identified in a state public records request from the UNC. The Aggies and Tar Heels have only faced off once in the history of both programs, with UNC getting a dominant 53-14 win over North Carolina A&T in 2015.

The two North Carolina-based programs will face off at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2028. UNC will pay North Carolina A&T $430,000 for playing the game. The matchup can also be moved to Week 0, per a stipulation in the agreement that both schools agree to move the game up a week to August 26, 2028.

However, the decision to move the game to a Week 0 contest must be solidified by October 31, 2027. The game would also have to be nationally televised, as NCAA guidelines specify that FCS institutions can only play Week 0 if the game is nationally televised. The Tar Heels had a similar arrangement last season when they faced off against the Florida A&M Rattlers in Week 0. The game, in which North Carolina won 56-24, was broadcasted on ACC Network.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

North Carolina A&T is looking to place competitive FBS teams on the future schedule. The Aggies are scheduled to travel to Dooley Field to face off against the University of Georgia Bulldogs in 2030, bringing home a $650,000 guaranteed payment for the game. The Aggies also have matchups confirmed against traditional MEAC rival North Carolina Central in 2028 & 2030.

North Carolina A&T is set to start this season with a Thursday night game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on August 31st.