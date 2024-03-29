Two years ago, Caleb Love and RJ Davis nearly experienced all the joy March Madness has to offer when North Carolina basketball held a 40-25 lead over Kansas during halftime of the national championship game. A historic collapse, which included their own shooting woes, saw a phenomenal run end in complete dejection.
Although the star guards no longer share a locker room, they were each looking to write a storybook ending in the 2024 NCAA Tournament that would make the past pain all worth it. Unfortunately, however, both of their seasons, and possibly college careers, are ending in disappointment yet again.
It does not end there, though. Their fingerprints are all over their teams' Sweet Sixteen losses. That is a harsh statement to make given that neither North Carolina nor Arizona even has a chance to make the Final Four without their respective senior talents. But Davis and Love did not get it done on Thursday night.
Despite the Wildcats playing in the West Coast, they could not overcome a defensively well-prepared Clemson team. Caleb Love was 5-of-18 shooting from the field and did not make a 3-pointer (0-of-9), as the No. 2 seed fell, 77-72.
RJ Davis practically mirrored his former backcourt mate, going 4-of-20 from the floor while also shooting 0-of-9 from downtown. The No. 1-seeded Tar Heels squandered an eight-point halftime advantage and made multiple mistakes in crunch time. Alabama's Grant Nelson unexpectedly erupted for 24 points and five blocks– including the game-sealing one– to propel the Crimson Tide to the 89-87 win.
Love and Davis are now part of an exclusive club they never wanted to join. “It’s the first time any two players have shot 0-9 or worse from 3 on the same day in NCAA Tournament history,” Jared Berson posted on X.
Caleb Love, RJ Davis are denied an epic Elite Eight clash
CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein is known for his ability to turn a phrase and churn out a nickname. Every year, he assigns each region in the NCAA Tournament bracket a name. He labeled the West the “Region of Drama” due to the fact that Caleb Love could play his former school for a chance to return to the Final Four.
Clemson and Alabama took it upon themselves to throw that script in the shredder. Love transferred out of North Carolina following last season and ascended into stardom at Arizona. The 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year and Third-Team All American averaged 18.1 points on 41.8 percent shooting to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
There were indications a dry spell could come, however. Love is a volume scorer who has a tendency to force up shots. But RJ Davis should have been better equipped to avoid a high-stakes slip-up.
He scored 21.3 points per contest and incredibly connected on 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts this season on his way to being named a consensus All-American and ACC Player of the Year. Davis still managed to get to the free throw line versus Bama and finished with 16 points, seven dimes and two steals. He needed to be much more efficient, though.
Caleb Love and RJ Davis might have the 2024 NBA Draft on their minds, which could mean that this was their last opportunity to experience a truly happy March Madness ending. Regardless, their accomplishments should not be forgotten because of these Sweet Sixteen shortcomings.