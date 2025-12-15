It is now confirmed that star Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. But Parsons isn't letting the injury affect his long-term goals.

The linebacker pulled up and immediately started grabbing his knee when rushing the quarterback in Week 15. His devastating injury will throw a major wrench in Green Bay's playoff plans. Before he starts rehabbing and working his way back, Parsons sent a message for his plans to return, via his X, formerly Twitter account.

“I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated. This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony,” Parsons wrote. “I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it.”

“I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season,” he continued. “I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again.”

The Packers traded Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks to the Dallas Cowboys for Parsons. He was expected to help revolutionize Green Bay's defense and help get the franchise closer to their goals. By all extents and purposes, Parsons lived up to those expectations.

In his first 14 games with the franchises, Parsons put up 41 tackles, 26 quarterback hits and 12.5 sacks. He is tied for the third-most sacks in the entire league. Furthermore, his 91.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked third/111 edge rushers.

After trading for him, the Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million contract. There will be plenty of time for him to dominate in Green Bay. As soon as he is past his ACL injury, Parsons plans to do just that.