Despite reaching the national championship in his first season as head coach and amassing a 78-31 record through three seasons, the Hubert Davis era of North Carolina basketball continues to be overshadowed by gut-wrenching results. The last three Marches have ended in despair, in some form or another.
None of this is to say that the 2024 ACC Coach of the Year deserves to be the fall guy for the Tar Heels' latest March Madness misstep. There is enough to blame to go around for their 89-87 loss to Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
Key blunders and poor execution on offense late in the game led to North Carolina becoming the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated at this year's Big Dance. Davis was emotional after the loss, disappointed that RJ Davis and Armando Bacot are ending their illustrious college careers without a championship celebration.
The potential for an unforgettable run was there, but Grant Nelson, Mark Sears and the Crimson Tide snatched it away. Although North Carolina fans knew there were cracks in this team, it is difficult to accept this particular outcome.
Consensus All-American RJ Davis failed to deliver against a defense that has been ripped apart all yearlong, shooting 4-of-20 from the floor and 0-of-9 from behind the 3-point line. Armando Bacot made double-double history but also missed a dunk. And big man Jae'Lyn Withers threw up an ill-fated shot from distance at a pivotal juncture of the contest.
Chapel Hill is in for a restless couple of nights.
Fans come to grips with a painful North Carolina basketball exit
The frustration was unleashed on social media. “Horrible stuff by North Carolina down the stretch….smh,” Fanatic Perspective posted on X.
As mentioned above head coach Hubert Davis cannot be held solely responsible for this elimination, but he is being criticized for the Tar Heels' lack of discipline in the final minutes. “I’m a North Carolina fan for years and always will be… but tonight last 5 mins of game for us… HORRIBLE coaching….” Joey ODwyer said.
The program was bombarded with ridicule last year when it shockingly failed to reach the NCAA Tournament after being voted the preseason No. 1. Finding success in the transfer portal in the form of Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram, while also winning sole possession of the ACC regular season title, shows that this blue blood is still a force in this sport.
Many things are changing, but North Carolina basketball has the resources to uphold a proud tradition that has been immortalized in March Madness lore. How they respond to yet another crushing loss will determine if Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels can contend for a No. 1 seed again in 2025.
A new era is coming, though. RJ Davis and Armando Bacot are program pillars who gave fans many thrills. Hopefully, after the sting of this outcome wears off, fans can fondly look back at those memories.