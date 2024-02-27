North Carolina basketball star RJ Davis set another notable mark in the Tar Heels' win over the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night.
Davis had an impressive 42 points in the win:
More than that, he set a new North Carolina basketball record for points scored in a game at the Smith Center, topping Tyler Hansbrough's previous mark of 40, per Carolina Basketball Stats & Info:
“RJ Davis has a Smith Center-record 41 points tonight. Tyler Hansbrough held the previous record with 40 against Georgia Tech in 2006.”
North Carolina basketball began 2022-23 ranked #1 in the AP Preseason Poll but a talented team with Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and Davis could not even guide the Tar Heels to the NCAA Tournament. This season has been a redemption year for UNC. Love is gone, but Davis has flourished and North Carolina is a top-five team once again.
The senior guard leads the ACC with 21.5 PPG and has scored in double-figures in all but one contest this year. As a distributor, Davis has one of the lowest turnover rates in the conference despite ranking near the top of the league in usage. His value to North Carolina is immeasurable, making RJ Davis one of the top contenders for the Jerry West Award.
Davis has been on a whole different level for North Carolina basketball this season. Tyler Hansbrough is a Tar Heels legend, and to surpass a scoring mark of his is no small feat. Of course, the team itself is cruising as well and, as the season nears its close, Davis could lead North Carolina on a magical NCAA Tournament run.