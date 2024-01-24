RJ Davis was feeling good after his 36-point performance vs. Wake Forest.

The North Carolina basketball team is rolling so far this season, and their most recent win came in impressive fashion at home against Wake Forest basketball. The Tar Heels came into the game as favorites, and it was no surprise that they won the game, but it was how they won the game that turned some heads. It was a back and forth battle for awhile, but North Carolina ended up pulling away for 21-point win. RJ Davis had a monster game for the Tar Heels.

RJ Davis led all scorers in the game on Monday night as he dropped 36 points on 14-23 shooting, leading North Carolina basketball to a blowout win. Davis spoke to the media after the monster performance, and he said that he found himself in “a zone that every hooper knows.”

“I feel like I'm in my backyard just out there hooping, just trying things out,” RJ Davis said after the game, according to an article from ESPN.

That's a good zone to be in, and it certainly helped Davis out on Monday night. Wake Forest couldn't stop him, and he was a big reason why North Carolina won the way they did.

“I think RJ opened the game up for sure, like in every aspect,” Freshman guard Elliot Cadeau said after the game.

After the win, North Carolina is now 16-3 overall and they are 8-0 in ACC play, 2.5 games ahead of the next closest team. The Tar Heels are also ranked #3 in the country right now. This is shaping up to be a very special season in Chapel Hill.