North Carolina Central star quarterback Davius Richard left Saturday's game vs. UCLA early per a tweet by HBCU Sports. Richard played early in the first quarter, going 5/13 for 28 yards before he was pulled with an apparent ankle injury. After Richard was pulled, backup quarterback Walker Harris played the rest of the game, throwing for 114 yards on 12/18 passing. Although he thew no interceptions, he was sacked 3 times.

“The day appears to be done for NC Central QB Davius Richard. The senior went 5 of 13 for 28 yards and an interception in one half of work against UCLA.” HBCU Sports tweeted.

Spectacular Magazine Sports, who had a reporter at the game, tweeted a picture capturing Davius Richard in a walking boot on the sideline. They tweeted, “NCCU QB Davius Richard is out of the game with an apparent left leg injury. An update on @NCCU_Football coming soon!”

UCLA football reporter for the OC Register and the LA Daily News James H. Williams also confirmed that Richard was out of the game, tweeting, “Looks like North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard remains on sideline as the offense comes out against UCLA.”

After UCLA started the game with a 67-yard touchdown throw by Dante Moore caught by Kam Bown on the first play of the game, Richard threw an interception to Bruin Laiatu Latu that was returned 26 yards. UCLA then proceeded to score again, eventually going up 14-0.

The status of Richard is unknown at the moment as North Carolina Central athletics has not yet released a statement.