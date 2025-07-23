Following an underwhelming season in 2024, North Carolina A&T was dealt a crushing blow during CAA Football Media Day. The Aggies are expected to finish last in the conference this season, behind Bryant, the University of Albany, and fellow HBCU Hampton.

The ranking comes as no surprise, with the team struggling mightily under former head coach Vincent Brown. During his two years at North Carolina A&T, Brown's team managed only two wins while suffering 21 losses. This season, the Aggies faced significant defensive challenges, allowing 170 points. Perhaps his worst loss was during North Carolina A&T's homecoming against Hampton University. The Pirates defeated North Carolina A&T 59-17, with the Aggies' defense giving up 419 total yards—231 on the ground and 188 through the air.

North Carolina A&T made a coaching change at the end of the season, replacing Brown with Shawn Gibbs as the new head coach. Gibbs is no stranger to A&T, having previously spent 11 seasons as the Aggies’ running backs and special teams coach under Rod Broadway (2011-2017) and Sam Washington (2018-2021).

During his tenure, Gibbs played a key role in developing standout players like Tarik Cohen and Marquell Cartwright. Under his guidance, A&T produced seven first-team All-MEAC running backs in eight years. Notably, Cartwright rushed for 2,149 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two seasons, earning MVP honors in the 2017 Celebration Bowl.

Over the last three seasons, he served as head coach for Fort Valley State, a prominent program in the SIAC. During his tenure, Gibbs achieved an impressive 22-9 overall record, including a 17-6 mark in SIAC play. In 2023, he led the Wildcats to victory at the Florida Beach Bowl, defeating Johnson C. Smith 23-10.

Now, he takes on the task of reviving a North Carolina A&T program with a proud tradition and a history of winning championships. Gibbs and the Aggies will certainly look to prove the naysayers wrong this fall.