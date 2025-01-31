Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls during his tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots and he is about to explain how he accomplished the feat in a new book. “The Art of Winning” is scheduled to hit book shelves in May, and the book will offer his take on how to lead a team successfully.

The book comes more than a year after Belichick was dismissed from his position as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick accepted a position to become the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. That move surprised and shocked many observers because Belichick spent 24 years as the head coach in New England and 5 seasons with the Cleveland Browns prior to his time in New England.

Belichick had been a long-time NFL assistant before gaining his first head coaching position, so becoming a college head coach was never looked at anything but a remote possibility.

Nevertheless, the 72-year-old leader took a position in college football as that sport is going through dramatic changes. NIL deals often lead players to change college teams in an effort to find a lucrative payday and advance their own individual careers. That has added another layer to the difficulty of coaching college football.

Belichick known for his consistency and toughness

While Belichick gained his greatest success as head coach of the Patriots, he has been in the coaching profession for 49 years. He has maintained a consistent level of standards that his players and assistant coaches had to reach in order to maintain their status and positions.

He believes that his book can help those outside the football coaching profession find success in their lives and their businesses.

“This book encompasses stories, philosophies and principles from my journey and career thus far,” Belichick said about his book. “My life in football over the last 49+ years involved a lot of winning, losing and more than anything: learning.”