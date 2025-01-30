North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick has been busy on the recruiting trail since accepting the job with the Tar Heels, and he recently landed a third quarterback for the 2025 recruiting class. Having three QBs in one class is definitely rare, but the bigger story regarding this recruit is the fact that he is also playing lacrosse at North Carolina. Gary Merrill committed to the Tar Heels lacrosse program a while ago, and he will be playing on the football team as well.

“St. Anthony's (N.Y.) and @team91lacrosse midfielder Gary Merrill, a longtime @UNCMensLacross commit and the top-ranked '25 midfielder, just announced he'll also play for @UNCFootball after receiving a recent offer from Bill Belichick and his staff,” Ty Xanders said in a post. “One of NY's top athletes, he was named Gatorade Player of the Year after posting 1,762 passing yards, 19 TDs, 1,955 rushing yards, and 32 rushing TDs.”

After adding a commitment from Gary Merrill, the North Carolina football team has the #60 recruiting class in the country. The Tar Heels have commitments from zero five-stars, two four-stars and 13 three-stars. Everyone in the class, including Merrill, is not ranked.

Meet the other 2025 North Carolina QB commits

The most intriguing part of this 2025 North Carolina recruiting class is the fact that there are three QBs committed to the Tar Heels. The latest is Gary Merrill, and the other two are three-star Au'Tori Newkirk and four-star Bryce Baker, the highest-ranked player in the North Carolina class.

Au'Tori Newkirk is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is not ranked overall nationally by 247, but he is the #52 QB in the 2025 recruiting class and the #29 player in the state of Virginia. Newkirk currently attends Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia.

“2023: Abe Goldblatt All-Tidewater Football Player of the Year,” Newkirk's scouting report reads. “Virginia Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year, Class 5 Region A Offensive Player of the Year and Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year. As a first-year stater, led Maury to a 15-0 record and a state championship. Completed 175 of 256 passes (68.3%) for 3,670 yards with 44 TD and 5 INT. Also ran for 760 yards and 13 TD.”

Bryce Baker is a four-star recruit according to 247. He is the #80 player in the 2025 class, the #8 QB and the #3 player in the state of North Carolina. He currently attends East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC.

“Mobile signal caller with a muscled-up build that will throw his wide receivers open,” Baker's scouting report reads. “Owns a compact release and can create some torque with his upper half. Can be a bit streaky at times as a passer, but has some impressive long balls on the junior spray chart. Really excels at attacking the back corner of the end zone when down in the red zone. Lower-body twitch allows him to escape pressure and extend plays.”

Baker has the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs, and that should translate well to the next level.

“Effective on designed runs and has the burst to beat defenders to the sticks, although he isn’t the type of quarterback that’s looking to just take off and run,” The scouting report continued. “Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level. Must keep improving his footwork and decision-making, but has tools to develop over the next few years. Likely to find the most success in a modern spread attack that wants to move him around.”

At the moment, it seems like Bryce Baker will likely be the guy out of this recruiting class that ends up earning the starting job. However, a lot of things can change once these guys enter the program. Bill Belichick certainly has options in his 2025 class.