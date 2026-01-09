Portland Blazers veteran Jrue Holiday has missed 26 consecutive games due to a right calf strain, but received a positive update ahead of facing the Houston Rockets on Friday. Holiday was cleared for on-court work last week, signaling his return to the floor is near for the Blazers.

Holiday is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report for the Blazers' matchup against the Rockets, which is a step in the right direction. However, the initial plan was for Holiday to be re-evaluated 1-2 weeks on November 21. This is the closest Holiday has been to making a full recovery.

In 12 starts this season, Holiday has posted averages of 16.7 points, including a 36.5% clip from three, 8.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday eager for new chapter with Blazers

Blazers veteran Jrue Holiday opened up about joining the Blazers in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints. Holiday talked about joining forces with future Hall of Fame guard Damian Lillard, who's recovering from a torn ACL tendon. He also discussed the bright future he sees in his new team.

Holiday talked about his existing relationship with Lillard.

“We played in the Olympics together. I used to be with Adidas. So, we've done some stuff together with that,” Holiday tells ClutchPoints. “So, I've known him for a long time. Just his knowledge of the game, experiences that he's been through, even what he's passing onto me and the rest of the team as we're playing, even though he's sidelined, has been invaluable.”

The Blazers will host the Rockets on Friday.