After winning the AFC East, the New England Patriots will now enter the playoffs as the AFC's No. 2 seed. When they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, the Patriots seem likely to have a key figure on the defensive line.

Milton Williams just made his return from injury in Week 18. After taking down the Miami Dolphins, the defensive tackle dropped a more than optimistic injury update, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.

“I'll be alright,” Williams said.

Milton Williams on his ankle: “I’ll be all right.” pic.twitter.com/7DjnXYRA17 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Williams spent five games on injured reserve with his ankle injury. He made two tackles, including one for a loss against the Dolphins, proving he is ready to be on the field. Still, the Patriots will remain cautious due to the severity of the injury. That being said, New England also understands the nature of the playoffs.

The Patriots signed Williams to a $104 million during the offseason to lead their new-look defensive line. While injuries bit a big chunk out of his New England debut, so far, Williams has been as advertised.

Through his first 12 games with the Patriots, the defensive tackle has put up 29 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. Furthermore, Williams' 70.8 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 30/134 defensive tackles. They'll need him to be stout against the run as well throughout the postseason.

The Patriots have turned the page and entered a new era in Mike Vrabel's first year at the helm. Now, barring injury, he'll have Williams at his disposal in the playoffs. That'll be a scary sight for whoever New England faces.