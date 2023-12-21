Mack Brown is still upset about Dave Doeren's comments regarding North Carolina football.

Rivalry week in college football can get pretty heated, and that happened when North Carolina football took on North Carolina State football this season. The Tar Heels and Wolfpack battled things out in the last week of the season, and NC State won 39-20. It was a dominant win for the Wolfpack, and head coach Dave Doeren was fired up after the game.

ACC Network cameras were in the locker room with the North Carolina State football team after their win against North Carolina football, and they caught Dave Doeren in a passionate moment with his team. He was fired up about the win, and he used some bad language when talking about the Tar Heels.

“It's been 1,460 days since those pieces of s**t beat us,” Doeren said, according to an article from ESPN.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown recently discussed the matter, and he was not happy when he heard what Doeren said about his team.

“I've never heard something like that before,” Brown said. “I'm disappointed. I thought it was classless. It's not true. We didn't play well in the game. We didn't coach well in the game. It's been very well-documented, and I got that, but you don't call kids a piece of s**t, and I've addressed it with our team. I apologized to them. These kids are one of the top academic groups in America. They got an award for AFCA's top 13. They've won a Coastal division. They've won a bunch of games. They've been to an Orange Bowl, been to five straight bowls. They represent us. And from me speaking for them and their parents, they really didn't appreciate being called a piece of s**t.”

Doeren recently discussed the incident as well, and he noted that he was unaware that the cameras were around after the win against North Carolina, and that he was sharing a passionate moment with the team.

“Obviously, if I knew I was on camera, my language would not have been what it was,” Doeren said. “Does that make it any better? No. I did call coach and apologize because I could have used a lot of different words. They caught me in a heat-of-the-moment situation in the locker room celebrating a huge win, and I was fired up about how we played. I have respect for coach, so the last thing I wanted for him to feel that, and again, it's not an excuse, but it shouldn't have been on TV. I could have said that in a much more professional way, and I regret not doing that. What I don't regret is having passion with my players and celebrating a big win. I'm going to continue to do that. Hopefully down the road we'll get the courtesy that we deserve when we're going to be on TV in those moments.”

Neither coach said how the apology phone call went, but it sounds like Brown is still very upset about it. That will be something to keep an eye on next season when North Carolina and NC State meet again.