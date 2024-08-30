North Carolina football narrowly escaped Huntington Bank Stadium with a 19-17 win over Minnesota on Thursday night, but they incurred a massive blow on their way to achieving that result. Quarterback Max Johnson suffered a broken leg during the game and is out for the rest of the season, per NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach.

Johnson's knee bent awkwardly after he was tackled in the season opener, requiring him to be carted off the field in the third quarter. The former Texas A&M signal-caller finished his Tar Heels debut with 12-of-19 passing for 71 yards and one interception. The good news is that he underwent successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Finding a replacement for New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye was already an arduous task, but an experienced QB like the 23-year-old Johnson gave head coach Mac Brown some reassurance entering the new season. That blueprint is no longer applicable, however, following this devastating injury news.

Brown turned to 6-foot-2 sophomore Conner Harrell for the remainder of the Minnesota game. He logged 33 pass attempts last year for North Carolina and had a comparatively meager workload on Thursday (2-for-4, 34 yards). The Tar Heels placed their faith in All-American running back Omarion Hampton, who carried the ball 30 times for 129 yards, and a stout defense that forced a crucial fumble early in the fourth quarter.

A missed Minnesota field goal from 47 yards out, which followed an ill-timed fireworks display, clinched the wild victory for North Carolina football. Winning ugly might bode well for this team in the absence of Max Johnson. Perseverance will be the theme Brown preaches to his locker room, and the mantra the players must embody on the field if they are going to enjoy a notable season in the ACC.

North Carolina football could still navigate the 2024 season

Fortunately for Carolina, the schedule is fairly manageable for the next several weeks. They will likely not see a ranked opponent until a Nov. 2 road matchup versus Florida State, and based on how the Aer Lingus College Football Classic went last weekend, that could be subject to change as well.

Thoughts and prayers are with Johnson as he begins his recovery process. The Tar Heels will surely have him in mind when they host Charlotte next Saturday in Kenan Memorial Stadium.