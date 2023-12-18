North Dakota State's performance does not seem real.

The North Dakota Dakota State basketball team put on an unbelievable performance against Oak Hill Christian College. The Bison's lopsided victory ended with an insurmountable score of 108-14. Now, the blowout is gaining traction on social media after highlights from the game are going viral.

Highlights from North Dakota State basketball's bout with Oak Hill Christian surface

With a score that went heavily in NDSU's favor, one can imagine the highlights primarily being those of the Bison. However, this iteration mostly showed Oak Hill Christian's perspective, and they did not put on the greatest performance:

The lost highlights from NDSU’s 108-14 win over Oak Hill Christian have been found and they are worse than you expected pic.twitter.com/90LbdEiPIF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 17, 2023

As seen, the Wolfpack missed most of their shots. The team could not get anything going beyond the art, in the paint, or anywhere in between. Their point total showed their struggle on the offensive side. In addition, their defense was ineffective on the Bisons during the blowout.

Nevertheless, there is respect for Oak Hill Christian showing up to compete against a Division 1 team. The Wolfpack compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). The team will take its experience against NDSU and use it to improve.

The North Dakota State basketball team improved to 7-4 with the win over Oak Hill Christian. The Bison had four players score in the double-digits. Andrew Morgan, Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Lance Thomas, and Jeremiah Burke all scored 12 points or mean in the win.

NDSU made 15 three-pointers during the game and shot 60% from the floor. The dominant win gave the Bison a boost, but they were quickly humbled after a 10-point loss to the Illinois State Redbirds on December 17th.