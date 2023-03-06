Our coverage of the conference tournament matchups on today’s slate of college basketball continues with this game in the Semifinals of The Summit League Tournament between two heated rivals. The North Dakota State Bison (15-16) will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-12). Check out our college basketball odds series for our N Dakota State-S Dakota State prediction and pick.

The North Dakota State Bison ended third in the Summit League with an 11-7 record and have advanced to the tournament semifinals after beating South Dakota by just two points. They’ve won six of their last seven games and will have a short spread to work with here as they try to knock off their biggest rival in S Dakota State.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits finished second in the Summit League with a 13-5 conference record. In their last game, they were able to bounce Omaha from the tournament and advance to this stage. Prior to the tournament, the Jackrabbits finished their season winning seven of their last 10.

Here are the N Dakota State-S Dakota State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Summit League Tournament Odds: N Dakota State-S Dakota State Odds

N Dakota State: +4.5 (-110)

S Dakota State: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How To Watch N Dakota State vs. S Dakota State

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

Why N Dakota State Could Cover The Spread

N Dakota State won’t be making the tournament this year, but this game against the Jackrabbits could be the most motivated they’ve been all season. With the chance to knock their biggest rivals out of the conference tournament, the Bison will look to limit their turnover numbers and bring up their shooting percentages to try and win this game. Averaging 11.5 turnovers per game, the Bison can’t afford to lose out on easy opportunities with foolish mistakes. The jackrabbits can get hot in an instant, so N Dakota State will have to make sure they’re slowing the tempo down and setting up their plays.

The Bison are 0-3 in neutral site games. Furthermore, the game will basically be a road game for the Bison as the tournament is hosted in Sioux Falls, SD. They’ll have to lean on Boden Skunberg to provide a boost in the scoring department and in getting his teammates involved. If the Bison can limit turnovers and dominate the boards, they’ll stifle the rhythm of S Dakota State.

Why S Dakota State Could Cover The Spread

S Dakota State has had a really great run to end the season and would have finished on a win had the game not slipped through their fingers against Oral Roberts. Still, the Jackrabbits looked impressive in their tournament win over Omaha and will hope to cruise to the tournament final. In that game, the Jackrabbits offset a poor shooting night with their defense and not turning the ball over. Guard Alex Arians performed well in that game 18 points, but the Jackrabbits got lucky and were virtually outmatched in most of the statistics. They’ll have to tighten up their play and find some scoring against the Bison.

This will basically be a home game for S Dakota State and the fans will provide a huge boost in this rivalry game. The Jackrabbits are 3-1 SU in neutral site games this year and have gone 10-2 at home. In their last five games, SDSU has gone 4-1 ATS and will have a short margin to work with here.

Final N Dakota State-S Dakota State Prediction & Pick

This will perhaps be the most exciting game of the slate tonight between two rival schools. S Dakota State has dominated the recent meetings between the two at 7-3, but both teams split the spread totals at 4-4-2. It truly turns out to be a fun game whenever these two teams play, so we’ll give the slight edge to South Dakota as they’ll be fired up to play in their home state,

Final N Dakota State-S Dakota State Prediction & Pick: S Dakota State Jackrabbits -4.5 (-110)