Northwestern football has officially fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald amid the hazing scandal that his program is involved in. Sure enough, plenty of Twitter users and college football fans are relieved with the decision, especially after several calls were made for the team to part ways with the controversial coach.

Fitzgerald has been initially suspended for two weeks amid the hazing allegations after no proof was found that he has knowledge of the hazing that's been happening under his nose. However, as more details about the issue emerge, the university decided that it's best to remove the veteran tactician from his position.

For those who missed it, a former player talked to The Daily Northwestern–the university's official school paper–and shared the “inhumane” acts that Northwestern football was doing, via ESPN.

“The former player, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Daily Northwestern that sexualized hazing activities took place in the team's locker room. One common practice, called “running,” involved a younger player being restrained while eight to 10 older players engaged in a sexualized act in the locker room,” Adam Rittenberg of ESPN wrote.

While there are plenty of criticisms on Fitzgerald, though, many also questioned the way Northwestern University handled the matter.

“While Pat Fitzgerald's failures stand on their own, Northwestern's poor leadership after the scandal made his firing inevitable. Responding to the investigation with a two-week suspension is feckless. They bet that the information would not come out and they could cover it up,” Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports said.

“Every college football program in America should pay attention to what just happened to Pat Fitzgerald. Not that every team has exactly the same stuff going on, but if the spotlight is going to get brighter, some teams aren’t gonna like what the light uncovers,” Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports added.

Others, however, couldn't help but raise more questions about the whole ordeal.

“Either Pat Fitzgerald is an awful human being [and] tons of people affiliated with the program are still lying to cover up for him or isolated instances of alleged hazing may have happened & someone is trying to get him fired by exaggerating them. I vote the latter,” Clay Travis of Outkick shared.

Michael McCann of Sportico furthered, “Northwestern firing Pat Fitzgerald is big news, but how he was fired is crucial. With cause or without? Is there a termination agreement where both sides give up claims and sign NDAs? What happens if the accusers sue? Or DOJ or NCAA investigate? Many Qs.”

Here are more reactions to the news:

“Pat Fitzgerald is a good man. That’s not the guy I know.” pic.twitter.com/30KqDpxV27 — Ishmael Johnson (@IshmaelRJohnson) July 10, 2023

Northwestern to Pat Fitzgerald:

pic.twitter.com/JtOWdOwlVa — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) July 10, 2023

Northwestern issues statement including the fact that 11 former football players acknowledged the hazing ongoing within the football program. This is not about one guy with a vendetta. Of note, it does not mention how nice of a guy they think Pat Fitzgerald is. pic.twitter.com/Cr8ezfTX4r — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 10, 2023

.@thedailynu reporters broke national stories about the school’s prestigious football team, hazing, sexual assault + racism. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald was slapped w/ a 2-wk suspension. But after the students' stories, he’s now out. THIS is the impact of student journalists. https://t.co/i53kUWncfm — Stephanie Lulay (@slulay2) July 10, 2023

It has yet to be seen what other sweeping changes Northwestern football will make after Pat Fitzgerald's firing, though it's clear the university has a ton of work to do to fix the issue and make sure it doesn't happen again.