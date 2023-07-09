Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald was recently suspended for two weeks after an investigation into alleged hazing in the program, but more details have come out this weekend that have the university reconsidering the punishment. One former player gave a detailed account of the hazing to The Daily Northwestern, and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported Sunday that this player spoke to Northwestern President Michael Schill about the allegations.

“He was extremely receptive throughout the conversation,” the former player said of Schill. “He stated that he has meetings later [Sunday] with I believe the board and they're going to revisit this topic and see what the best course of action would be to eradicate this behavior.”

More Northwestern football hazing details

The former Northwestern football player also gave Rittenberg more details on what kind of hazing allegedly went on.

“The former Northwestern player sent ESPN a screenshot of a whiteboard,” Rittenberg tweeted, “which he says was in the middle of the locker room. Image is headlined “SHREK'S LIST” and includes a list of players' names and several bulleted items, including “naked slingshot” and “naked bear crawls.”

The player added more: “That was in the middle of the locker room for all eyes to see throughout my entire time in the program. Every single player in this program from 2020 to 2023 knows what Shrek is and knows about the hazing that occurs.”

What's next for Pat Fitzgerald?

Schill was “moved” by the conversation with the former player and his family. He's going to speak with Northwestern's board of trustees and others at the university to determine what a revised penalty for Fitzgerald should be.

Northwestern football put out a statement on Saturday defending Fitzgerald and denying the allegations, but more corroborations continue to come in:

Just an update: I have now confirmed with multiple former Northwestern football staffers both the "running" of players and the "car washes" described in @thedailynu report. — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) July 9, 2023

It sure seems as if Fitzgerald will get a stiffer penalty than initially handed down. It's unclear if Northwestern will go as far as firing Fitzgerald, but perhaps he will actually be force to miss actual games. Fitzgerald has coached the Wildcats since 2006.