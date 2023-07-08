Shocking details of the hazing incidents that allegedly occurred on the Northwestern football team emerged on Saturday, as former players spoke out through the school newspaper. Perhaps the most stunning of claims by one former player is that head coach Pat Fitzgerald knew about the hazing and even encouraged it.

If true, that not only makes Fitzgerald worthy of being let go by Northwestern football, it also makes him a hypocrite. A video of the longtime Wildcats head coach saying the program has ‘zero tolerance' for hazing resurfaced on Twitter earlier on Saturday.

Pat Fitzgerald…what a hypocritical phony. Never liked him going all the way back to Labor Day weekend 1995.pic.twitter.com/1O42aTL8ST — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) July 8, 2023

“One of the big issues that we've seen in college athletics and across the country is the hazing issues. Things that we believe here at Northwestern, number one, is that there is zero tolerance for hazing. There's no reason why to ever have it.”

This is Pat Fitzgerald years ago, saying all the right things about hazing- and how Northwestern football won't tolerate it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In fact, Fitzgerald even goes on to mention healthy alternatives to hazing, such as a big brother program where upperclassmen “look after a younger player.”

If the former Northwestern football players are to be believed, there ended up being a big difference between Fitzgerald's words and his actions.

The environment of “inhumane behavior” and “forced sexual acts” described by former Wildcats players couldn't be further from what Fitzgerald was supposedly about years ago.

Fitzgerald, who was suspended two weeks without pay, has given his life to Northwestern football, having played there for three seasons and coached since 2006.

But there is no place in college football- or in society- for what allegedly occurred at Northwestern.