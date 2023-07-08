Northwestern football head coach Pat Fitzgerald is coming under fire on Twitter after graphic details emerged on the hazing incidents that allegedly occurred under his watch. In fact, Twitter is calling for Fitzgerald, who was suspended for two weeks on Friday, to be fired.

Pat Fitzgerald shouldn’t be coaching at Northwestern next year https://t.co/TOo8kAn3cy — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 8, 2023

If any of this is true, Northwestern needs to fire Pat Fitzgerald A 2 week suspension is not enough pic.twitter.com/MZDSlTpMYp — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) July 8, 2023

This fan feels that Fitzgerald, who some former Northwestern football players claim knew and even encouraged the hazing incidents, should be fired immediately.

An article in The Daily Northwestern, the school's newspaper, interviewed multiple former players, who revealed that the incidents turned into forced sexual acts.

Worse still, the players felt that Fitzgerald encouraged such incidents, which were allegedly used to punish players for mistakes made in practices and games.

That's why many, like this fan, are refusing to watch any more Northwestern football games so long as Fitzgerald is pacing the sidelines.

Another fan pulled up a video of Fitzgerald talking about hazing being a “big problem in college athletics”, then stating that Northwestern has “zero tolerance” for such incidents.

Pat Fitzgerald…what a hypocritical phony. Never liked him going all the way back to Labor Day weekend 1995.pic.twitter.com/1O42aTL8ST — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) July 8, 2023

Judging by the words of former Northwestern football players, who said that the incidents were “inhumane behavior”, that isn't the case at all.

And Twitter still can't believe that Fitzgerald was only suspended for two weeks.

Wtf is wrong with Northwestern and how the hell did Pat Fitzgerald only get a 2 weeks suspension for this https://t.co/VqbiB0yT6p pic.twitter.com/N7LhIV9WKO — Blue-Orange Gator (@blueorangegator) July 8, 2023

Plus, not that football is the big concern here, but the Wildcats have been abysmal in back-to-back years, winning just three games in 2021, then one this past season.

Pat Fitzgerald has 9 or more losses in 3 of his last 4 years and is coming off a season in which he didn't win a game in the United States. Now he's having to answer for hazing inside the football program. Someone tell me why he should keep his job. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) July 8, 2023

It seems like there is no good reason to keep Fitzgerald around- and every reason to fire him.

Perhaps this fan said it best.

Fire Pat Fitzgerald, and probably the rest of the football staff too. The only way to resolve a culture of violence like this is to burn the whole damn thing down and start over. https://t.co/l5gdkQ6VRG — obnoxiously pitt girl (@the_opg_) July 8, 2023

Unfortunately, this situation may require Northwestern to clean house of Fitzgerald and the rest of his football coaching staff.