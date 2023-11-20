Robert Eggers dropped a huge tease for Bill Skarsgård's portrayal of Count Orlock in his upcoming Nosferatu remake.

Robert Eggers brings his Nosferatu remake to the big screen soon. The Lighthouse director praised his star, Bill Skarsgård, who plays Count Orlok in the film.

Skarsgård “so transformed”

Speaking to Empire, Eggers discussed his Nosferatu star. “I'll say that Bill has so transformed, I'm fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he's just… he's not there,” he said.

There have been other interpretations of Count Orlock. Skarsgård's will be his own unique take, but Eggers assured readers that he will pay homage to other performances. “He felt like honouring who had come before him. It's all very subtle,” Eggers claimed. “But I think the main thing is that he's even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we've never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like.”

The upcoming Nosferatu remake is the second remake of the 1922 German film. Its story is based on Bram Stoker's 1897 Dracula novel. Bill Skarsgård, known for his creepy roles in the It movies, will star as Count Orlok, a vampire.

The Menu star Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are also set to star in the film. Willem Dafoe, who has appeared in two of Eggers' films (The Lighthouse, The Northman), will also star in the film.

Robert Eggers' directorial debut came in 2015 with The Witch. He then directed The Lighthouse and The Northman. Nosferatu is Eggers' second collaboration with Focus Features after they distributed The Northman. His first two films were distributed by A24.