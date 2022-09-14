‘Not the same old Jets’: Robert Saleh explains passionate outburst after blowout loss

Robert Saleh said that winning games is the only way to convince people the New York Jets have turned things around after a decade of dismal football. But the Jets coach also doubled-down on his passionate defense of the team Monday despite an ugly Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“This is not the same old Jets,” Saleh said Wednesday. “But until we prove it … the shots will keep on coming. We welcome them. Keep bringing them. It’s not going to change our vision and that’s to bring this organization and this fan base a winner.”

"This is not the same old Jets. But until we win, the shots will keep on coming." – Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/ilSSDc0sE8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 14, 2022

The defiant tone followed Saleh’s fired-up take two days prior.

“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh told reporters Monday. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people that continually mock and say that we ain’t going to do anything. I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”

Saleh was contrite Wednesday, realizing his emotional outburst was not the right approach nor consistent with his typically calm public demeanor.

Robert Saleh: "A lesson for me from Monday: You can't control the outside noise." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 14, 2022

But that doesn’t take away from how bullish Saleh is on the Jets roster. He said he sees, feels, and knows the Jets are a better team. However, the wins need to start coming.

The Jets were 4-13 in Saleh’s first season as coach in 2021. They won two games the season before under Adam Gase. New York has one winning season in the past 11 and has not made the playoffs since 2010.

Despite significant upgrades to the roster and positive vibes all around, the Jets put forth a mistake-filled performance in their season opener Sunday, a 24-9 home loss to the Ravens. That was their 13th straight loss in the month of September, tying an NFL record.

The Jets visit the Cleveland Browns this week. The Browns were 26-24 winners in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Cleveland rushed for 217 yards and Myles Garrett led the defense with two sacks and six QB pressures.

So, it’s not going to be easy for the Jets to turn around the “Same old Jets” narrative. And things could get worse with the Jets in the midst of a brutal schedule that includes games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers before they reach the bye in Week 9.

“Everybody in this organization acknowledges and respects the past,” Robert Saleh said. “This group is responsible for the future … it’s our job to heal those wounds (from the past).”

It’ll be more like ripping open old wounds if the Jets continue to lose games this season as they did against the Ravens. Let’s see what Week 2 in Cleveland brings.