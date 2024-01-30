Notre Dame football quarterback Riley Leonard set to miss winter practice, and may miss further time after ankle surgery.

Notre Dame football quarterback Riley Leonard is set to miss winter workouts after undergoing ankle surgery. Leonard suffered an ankle injury in October against Florida State and decided on surgery following the season. Leonard will miss time in the winter and may miss further time during spring practice as he recovers, per Tyler Horka at On3 Sports.

The 2024 season will be Leonard's first with the Fighting Irish after transferring from Duke. Leonard emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and one of the top signal callers to enter the transfer portal. He was quick on the decision to commit to head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football. Leonard is seen as the Fighting Irish's QB1 heading into the new year, with Sam Hartman leaving for the NFL draft.

During the 2023 season, Leonard recorded three touchdowns and three interceptions on 1,102 yards in five games. He saw a decline in production once he aggravated his ankle in Tallahassee and never looked like the same player. Following that injury he played against the Louisville Cardinals, marking his last game as a Blue Devil.

This is a tough blow for Freeman and his staff, given it's a very important position that needs to develop into the playbook. Leonard is known for his high IQ and ability to make quick reads, so he should be fine in getting accustomed to Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish head into every season with National Championship expectations. Leonard will look on from the sideline as of right now, but he'll then be given the keys to a storied program that's used to winning.