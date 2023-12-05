ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Notre Dame has emerged as the favorite to land Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. The experienced signal caller chose to enter the transfer portal after the Blue Devils' best season in decades, with the loss of head coach Mike Elko playing a part in his decision.

The Fighting Irish received a flurry of crystal ball predictions for Leonard as soon as it was announced that he'd be leaving Durham, per 247 Sports. According to Bovada, Notre Dame stands as the clear favorite for Leonard's services at -300.

This may have been a decision that was made days or weeks prior to him actually entering his name, but in today's college football tampering is just a word. It's been said that Leonard will embark on a visit to Notre Dame on Wednesday and Thursday, per ESPN. He seems to be leaning heavily toward becoming the Fighting Irish's newest starting quarterback so that recruitment will be tough for any other program interested in Leonard.

While he is a career veteran, having started two straight seasons with the Blue Devils, Riley Leonard still has multiple years of eligibility remaining. Whether he's headed to South Bend or decides to go elsewhere, he can be a suitable starter for any program as more than just a one-year rental.

Leonard's decision to leave likely lies in his aspirations for the NFL, meaning he'll need a team around him that's already in place to compete. An experienced program like Notre Dame who's able to set its schedule and put Leonard on national television multiple times should be an intriguing recruiting topic.