UConn women's basketball was defeated by Notre Dame on Thursday night, losing by a final score of 79-68. UConn certainly felt the impact of Azzi Fudd's injury absence. Paige Bueckers did more than enough to help her team win on Thursday, but UConn still fell short in the end.

Bueckers scored 25 points in the game, a mark that was second among all scorers. Only Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame finished with more, as she recorded 29 points in a tremendous effort.

Bueckers added three rebounds, two assists and two steals. She also turned the ball over three times. The UConn star would like to add more assists, but her team needed her to be aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.

Paige Bueckers ultimately shot 11-20 from the field. She went 0-4 from beyond the arc, though. Bueckers was able to connect on three of her four free throw attempts.

In the end, Bueckers was out-dueled by Hidalgo, as the Notre Dame star added 10 rebounds and eight assists. Bueckers has serious competition for the title of best women's college basketball player right now.

Nevertheless, Bueckers is still playing at a high level. She is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, something that likely will not change.

As for UConn women's basketball, they suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night. UConn is now 8-1 overall, while Notre Dame improved to 8-2. One has to imagine that UConn will not fall too far in the rankings. They entered the game ranked No. 2 overall and Notre Dame was No. 8. With that being said, Notre Dame has earned three victories against top five teams already this season.

UConn and Paige Bueckers will attempt to get back on track in their upcoming game against Georgetown on Sunday. UConn will then play No. 18 Iowa State on Tuesday before an especially difficult matchup with No. 5 USC next Saturday.