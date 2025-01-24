No. 3 Notre Dame women’s basketball clinched its 12th consecutive win with an 89-63 victory over Boston College on Thursday night, thanks to a standout performance by guard Hannah Hidalgo.

Hidalgo tallied 23 points, including an efficient second half, while Olivia Miles contributed 16 points to lead the Fighting Irish to another dominant ACC win, per Jimmy Golen of The Associated Press.

The game started with back-and-forth action, featuring six lead changes and three ties in the first quarter. Notre Dame trailed 18-17 heading into the second quarter, struggling with early shooting and giving Boston College a slight edge at the free-throw line. However, the Fighting Irish quickly adjusted and took control with a strong defensive effort and Hidalgo’s energy sparking the offense.

“I thought her energy just really helped ignite our offense,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said of Hidalgo in the post-game press conference, via Notre Dame Athletics. “She’s so fast, she does so much for us, she’s fantastic.”

Hidalgo overcame a rough start, going 4-for-14 in the first half, but found her rhythm after halftime, shooting 5-for-9 in the final two quarters. Her defensive presence and ability to push the pace were key in helping Notre Dame outscore the Eagles 28-13 in the third quarter, effectively sealing the game.

Hidalgo credited her second-half surge to letting the game come to her.

“I think it’s me, honestly, I don’t think it’s ever the defense,” Hidalgo said. “Once I let the game come to me, I was more efficient in the second half. They’re a very aggressive team, very physical, so it takes some adjusting too.”

Sonia Citron added a well-rounded performance for the Irish with nine points, nine rebounds and six assists. As a team, Notre Dame demonstrated its resilience, responding to Boston College’s physicality and maintaining its focus on the road.

“They’re resilient. They play for each other,” Ivey said of her team. “We understand you have to have that road warrior mentality. So when it got physical, we responded.”

The win improves Notre Dame women’s basketball to 17-2 overall and 8-0 in conference play. The Fighting Irish will look to extend their winning streak when they visit Virginia Tech next Thursday.