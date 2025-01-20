Hannah Hidalgo made a triumphant return to the court for No. 3 Notre Dame women’s basketball on Sunday, helping the Fighting Irish notch an 88-64 win over SMU. The dynamic guard, who missed the previous two games with Notre Dame due to an ankle injury, contributed a stellar double-double performance with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Her efforts were complemented by Olivia Miles, who also recorded a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Niele Ivey expressed her pride in the team’s performance and the relief of having a fully healthy roster.

“Super proud of this group, we’re healthier, which is great,” Ivey said in a post-game press conference. “My roster is full, so that’s always great, and a blessing, and everybody walked off the court.”

Described by Ivey as a spark for the team, Hidalgo appeared strong despite some early missed shots.

“She’s 100%. She did work really hard at getting back. … Unfortunately, soreness with her ankle, you just need time for it to kind of heal naturally,” Ivey said. “She missed a couple shots she would normally makes (but) I thought she was very active defensively, and she brings us a spark. … It’s just great to have another dynamic guard back in rotation.”

Notre Dame women's basketball bounces back after slow start

Notre Dame women's basketballl head coach Niele Ivey coaches from the sidelines during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU.
© MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fighting Irish showed resilience after a slow start, missing nine of their first 11 shots and trailing 12-9 early in the game. However, a 10-of-14 shooting stretch allowed them to take a commanding 32-15 lead midway through the second quarter. Notre Dame’s aggressive defense forced 20 turnovers, resulting in a 24-7 advantage in fast-break points.

SMU’s Zanai Jones led her team with 20 points, per the Associated Press, but the Mustangs were outmatched, particularly on the boards. Notre Dame outrebounded SMU 46-35, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds in the process.

Despite shooting just 2-of-18 from beyond the arc—a rare misstep for the nation’s best three-point shooting team—Notre Dame maintained control throughout the game.

Looking ahead, the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-0 ACC) will face Boston College on Thursday night, hoping to extend their winning streak. SMU hosts Duke.