Hannah Hidalgo made a triumphant return to the court for No. 3 Notre Dame women’s basketball on Sunday, helping the Fighting Irish notch an 88-64 win over SMU. The dynamic guard, who missed the previous two games with Notre Dame due to an ankle injury, contributed a stellar double-double performance with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Her efforts were complemented by Olivia Miles, who also recorded a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Niele Ivey expressed her pride in the team’s performance and the relief of having a fully healthy roster.

“Super proud of this group, we’re healthier, which is great,” Ivey said in a post-game press conference. “My roster is full, so that’s always great, and a blessing, and everybody walked off the court.”

Described by Ivey as a spark for the team, Hidalgo appeared strong despite some early missed shots.

“She’s 100%. She did work really hard at getting back. … Unfortunately, soreness with her ankle, you just need time for it to kind of heal naturally,” Ivey said. “She missed a couple shots she would normally makes (but) I thought she was very active defensively, and she brings us a spark. … It’s just great to have another dynamic guard back in rotation.”

Notre Dame women's basketball bounces back after slow start

The Fighting Irish showed resilience after a slow start, missing nine of their first 11 shots and trailing 12-9 early in the game. However, a 10-of-14 shooting stretch allowed them to take a commanding 32-15 lead midway through the second quarter. Notre Dame’s aggressive defense forced 20 turnovers, resulting in a 24-7 advantage in fast-break points.

SMU’s Zanai Jones led her team with 20 points, per the Associated Press, but the Mustangs were outmatched, particularly on the boards. Notre Dame outrebounded SMU 46-35, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds in the process.

Despite shooting just 2-of-18 from beyond the arc—a rare misstep for the nation’s best three-point shooting team—Notre Dame maintained control throughout the game.

Looking ahead, the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-0 ACC) will face Boston College on Thursday night, hoping to extend their winning streak. SMU hosts Duke.