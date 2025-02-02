This season, Notre Dame women's basketball has flown a bit under the radar, but it is clearly one of the best teams in the country and a true contender to win a national championship this season. On Sunday, the Irish passed another tricky test as they knocked off Louisville 89-71 on the road.

Louisville kept the game very close for much of the afternoon, trailing Notre Dame by just a point at halftime. However, the Irish ran away with things in the second half to secure the comfortable victory. As has been the case in many of Notre Dame's wins this season, star point guard Hannah Hidalgo was the star of the show. She finished the game with 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Hidalgo made a little bit of history with her latest dominant outing. On Sunday, she joined Jewell Loyd as the only Notre Dame players in the last 15 years to score 30 or more points in two consecutive games, per ESPN.

Hidalgo has become accustomed to having these big nights, and she started this streak with a 30-point night in a win over Virginia Tech on Thursday. However, her dominance goes far beyond just this week.

For the season, the sophomore superstar is stuffing the stat sheet for Notre Dame each and every night with 25.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a whopping 4.1 steals per game. She is shooting nearly 50% from the field and 43% from 3-point range, both on high volume, as a small guard which is incredibly impressive.

During conference play, Hidalgo has taken her game to a new level. She has scored 20 or more points in her last 12 games, dating all the way back to a non-conference loss to Utah on Nov. 30. Notre Dame has won all 12 games during that stretch as Hidalgo continues to cement herself as an All-American this year.

Notre Dame has a few tricky obstacles left on their schedule this season, but it should be favored to roll into the ACC Tournament as the regular season champs in the league. NC State and Duke both have just one conference loss and are chasing the Irish, who are unbeaten in league play, but this Notre Dame women's basketball team will get a chance to knock both of them off during its February slate. If Hidalgo continues playing like this, the Irish are going to be very tough to beat.