Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are prepared to clash in the Wimbledon final on Sunday in what could be a match for the ages. Djokovic, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and world no. 2, is looking to win his third straight Grand Slam of the year. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, world no. 1, is looking to finally cement himself as the next big thing on the tour with a win over the sport's best player on arguably its biggest stage, the Wimbledon final.

One tennis expert, seven-time grand Slam winner Mats Wilander, believes it's “important” for the sport that Alcaraz figures out how to beat Djokovic. Here's what Wilander had to say, per Martyn Herman of Reuters.

“It's really important that Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final before (Djokovic's career) is over. It's really important for our sport that the person that's the champion gets kicked off the throne, just like Lleyton Hewitt did with Pete Sampras. It would be an injection of energy for our sport if Carlos can do that at some point, if not tomorrow then at the U.S. Open. One of the young guys needs to beat Novak before he's done.”

Wilander believes it's important the champion, in this case Djokovic, gets “kicked off the throne” by a challenger, Alcaraz. The tennis legend feels that will be an “injection of energy” for the sport.

In a sense, Wilander has a point. Other than Djokovic fans, viewers aren't having much fun watching the Serbian tennis star steamroll his way to Grand Slam win after Grand Slam win.

They want to see a true foil emerge, one that can really test Djokovic. If anyone can be that guy, it's Alcaraz, who might be the most complete player outside of Djokovic.

And what better time to do it than at Wimbledon?