It will be a Wimbledon Final to remember, as Novak Djokovic, the legendary player who dominates at Wimbledon and all Grand Slam tournaments, meets young phenom Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic is hungry for Grand Slam title No. 24 👀 pic.twitter.com/xiIZAYNBLu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2023

Djokovic, 36, is seeking his 24th Grand Slam title on the sport's grandest stage. Alcaraz, 20, is viewed as the sport's star of the future.

As strong a player as Djokovic is, he can't go on forever. Roger Federer has been retired for a year, while Rafael Nadal has also slowed down due to age and injuries.

Alcaraz is seen as a young, hungry lion who is capable of dominating the sport. However, Djokovic has shown few signs of slowing down and he has not lost any of notable skills. He also refuses to say that his young challenger has more hunger to win at this point in his career.

“I'm hungry too, so let's have a feast,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic earned his spot in the championship round by beating Jannik Sinner in the semifinal round by a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) margin. Djokovic is attempting win his eighth Wimbledon title and his fifth championship in a row.

Alcaraz is seeking his second Grand Slam title as he won the U.S. Open in New York last September. He rolled to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Danill Medvedev in his semifinal triumph.

Alcaraz clearly knows the difficult assignment he has in front of him, but he is attempting to go into the match with confidence. “What can I say? Everybody knows the legend he is,” Alcaraz said about Novak Djokovic. “It's going to be really, really difficult. But I will fight. … I will believe in myself, I will believe that I can beat him here.”