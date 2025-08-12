The Buffalo Bills are searching for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. The roster is one of, if not the most, talented rosters in franchise history. One of the team's Achilles heels last season was their pass defense. GM Brandon Beane decided to address it with the Bills' first rounder, selecting cornerback Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky. On Tuesday, it was revealed by Buffalo beat writer Lance Lysowski that Hairston is off crutches following an LCL sprain, but head coach Sean McDermott said Hairston could start the season on the IR.

“Maxwell Hairston is off crutches, but Sean McDermott didn't rule out an IR stint for the rookie corner at the start of the season,” reported Lysowski on Tuesday. “‘… there may be a conversation that needs to be had at some point.'”

While the LCL sprain is serious, it was feared that Hairston's injury was much worse when it initially occurred. Now, the first round pick is making his way back. McDermott and the defensive coaching staff hope to have him back sooner rather than later. Hairston is slated to play a good sized role in the scheme, as he's the current understudy to veteran Tre'Davious White. Will the cornerback be ready for the Week 1 primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens?

How much can Maxwell Hairston help Bills secondary?

A knee injury is never something to be taken likely, especially at a position like cornerback. Hairston was the fastest player at this year's NFL Combine, one of the factors that helped him become a first round selection. He's a ballhawk with great closing speed, not to mention strong instincts and a high football IQ. The former Kentucky Wildcat is the exact type of cornerback McDermott likes for his scheme.

Now, the key is getting him back to full strength. Even if he's not there come Week 1, that's alright. The goal is for Hairston to become a long-terms starter. If he's supplanted White in the starting lineup by season's end, even better. Will he get the chance to thrive under McDermott early on? Or will it take time to get fully dialed back in? The Bills only have a few more weeks to figure out the answer.

