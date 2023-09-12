Toni Nadal believes Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly the best tennis player of all time if we go by the numbers.

Djokovic won his fourth US Open title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets this past weekend. He became the oldest US Open champion in the process while increasing his Grand Slam tally to an impressive 24 — equaling the all-time record set by Margaret Court.

More than anything, Djokovic further cemented himself as the tennis GOAT after winning yet another major title at the age of 36 with nobody likely to catch his record anytime soon.

That includes Rafael Nadal — two behind Djokovic with 22 — as his uncle Toni believes the Serbian superstar is clearly the best as far as titles go.

“Djokovic is a great champion and it will be very difficult to reach him, not only for my nephew, but for anyone,” Nadal told El Desmarque (via Eurosport). “It's very difficult to determine who is the best in history…you have to opt for Djokovic because the titles support him.”

All that said, the senior Nadal still feels a certain Roger Federer played at a higher level than Djokovic overall during his peak. But of course, Federer retired with 20 Grand Slams and an inferior head-to-head record against Djokovic.

And so, going by the numbers again, it's hard to look past Djokovic.

“Although I think [Roger] Federer has sometimes managed to play at an even higher level, I think in the world of sport if we go by the numbers, Djokovic is without a doubt the best,” Toni added.

While Djokovic will undoubtedly be a favorite going into the 2024 Australian Open as he looks to become the all-time leader in Grand Slams titles won regardless of gender with 25, things could get very interesting if Rafael Nadal takes part in the event.

The Spaniard hasn't competed since the Australian Open earlier this year and looks set to miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing hip surgery in June.

However, his recovery is going well according to Toni with the 2024 Australian Open being targeted for his comeback. There will be some rust, but if Nadal is fully healthy, he isn't one to be counted out.