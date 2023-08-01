Novak Djokovic will not just be playing singles at the Cincinnati Open — he'll also make his return to doubles action.

Djokovic is coming off a five-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month. He'll be looking to rebound in the hard-court season where he'll be making his return to North America after not being allowed to play last year due to his vaccination stance.

Although he had a chance to increase his ATP ranking points, he decided to skip the Canadian Open with the Cincinnati Open — also known as the Western and Southern Open — being the only tournament he'll play prior to the US Open.

And according to Tennis 365, he'll also be playing doubles in Cincinnati after signing up alongside Serbian compatriot Nikola Cacic. Cacic is a regular competitor on the doubles tour and notably won the ATP Cup with Serbia back in 2020.

Of course, it's not the first time Djokovic will be in doubles action this year.

He also teamed up with Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide Open prior to his Australian Open win in January earlier this year. However, they lost in the first round.

The Serbian superstar's main priority will naturally be winning the singles title at Flushing Meadows, so it wouldn't be too much of a disappointment if Djokovic and Cacic don't go far.

Regardless, it will give Djokovic that extra bit of warm-up practice ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year as he looks to end the year on a high.

The Cincinnati Open takes place from Aug 13-20.