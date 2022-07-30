Novak Djokovic’s positive outlook on US Open status despite lack of COVID-19 vaccine

Novak Djokovic is one of the most all-around talented players in the world. He is a 3-time US Open champion. But his stock has fallen as of late due to non-tennis related reasons. Djokovic is famously against the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, he has been unable to participate in a number of tennis events around the globe. And the US currently requires people attempting to enter the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19. So Djokovic’s status for the US Open is questionable at the moment.

However, according to ESPN, he is remaining hopeful.

“I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to U.S.,” Djokovic via social media. “Fingers crossed!”

There is reportedly a petition going around requesting that Novak Djokovic gets allowed entrance into the USA. The petition is trending online and has over 43,000 signatures, per ESPN.

Djokovic has refused to get vaccinated and that is unlikely to change. So the USA will either need to grant him admittance into the country as an unvaccinated individual, or he will not be able to participate in the US Open.

It will be interesting to follow this story as the US Open draws near. There is a chance that Novak Djokovic ends up being allowed into the country. There was a major fiasco when he was kicked out of Australia for the same reason, and the USA likely wants to avoid a similar occurrence.

For now, Djokovic will continue to train and prepare as if he will participate in the event.