The Houston Texans are no longer the rebuilding squad people penciled in as a weekly “W” just a couple seasons ago. They’re young, bold, and hungry. They also have just enough playoff experience to be taken seriously. On the flip side, Houston also has plenty of unfinished business to fuel its offseason obsessions. And as always in today’s NFL, success starts and ends in the trenches. With the 2025 season still to be played and the 2026 NFL Draft still a season away, two college prospects stand out as names Texans fans should have circled in red ink.

Progress or Plateau?

First thing's first, the 2024 Texans notched double-digit wins, claimed the AFC South crown, and picked up a Wild Card victory over the Chargers. Those are all clear signs of progress.

On the other hand, CJ Stroud regressed from breakout star to just average. What began as a dark horse Super Bowl bid ended in a season with a zero point differential. That's a telling stat that made the campaign feel underwhelming relative to the lofty preseason expectations.

Still, it’s a new year and a refreshed Texans squad. The front office addressed its offensive shortcomings by parting ways with OC Bobby Slowik. They just brought in former Patriots and Rams assistant Nick Caley. Add in revamped offensive line and wide receiver groups, and there’s no shortage of new faces aiming to push Houston closer to its elusive first Super Bowl appearance.

They’re not quite a title favorite, sure. However, with the AFC South still lacking a true powerhouse, a third straight division title remains well within reach.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Houston Texans must monitor.

The Blindside Builder

The Texans have reshaped their offensive line room. This time, though, they have a level of urgency that reflects just how narrow their window might be. After allowing 52 sacks in 2024, the front office made the bold decision to move on from All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil. In his place, a committee of veterans and younger prospects now compete for the chance to protect Stroud’s blind side.

Enter Austin Barber, the 6'6″, 314-pound left tackle from Florida who could end up being one of the most polished pass protectors in next year’s draft class. Barber started 12 games last season. He was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise underwhelming Gators squad. What makes Barber so appealing is his technique. His hand placement is clean and purposeful. His footwork is efficient. Barber's ability to move in space makes him a natural fit for Caley’s zone-heavy run schemes.

With second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery likely to slide between guard and tackle, the Texans could absolutely benefit from another plug-and-play edge protector. Barber isn’t a generational talent, but his floor is that of a multi-year starter. As such, he offers Houston insurance and maybe even a long-term answer at one of football’s most important positions.

A Mean Streak in the Middle

The 2025 Texans might be set along the offensive line, but they certainly aren’t set for 2026. The trio of Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Laken Tomlinson were all brought in as short-term stopgaps. They each have one-year contracts. That leaves a gaping question mark across the entire left side of the line moving forward.

That’s where Alabama mauler Jaeden Roberts could come in.

At 6'5″ and 325 pounds, Roberts is built like a refrigerator with arms. He also plays with the same unforgiving physicality. A redshirt senior with strong fundamentals, Roberts has been a steady presence on the interior for the Crimson Tide. Yes, he may lack the first-step explosiveness of a Tyler Booker. That said, Roberts brings his own brand of nastiness, particularly in run blocking. That's where he often finishes defenders into the dirt.

Houston’s interior line could use that identity shift. As much as Caley wants to open up the playbook, the Texans still need to line up and push people around when it counts. Roberts offers just that. He is a tone-setter who brings toughness, durability, and leadership. He may start at left guard, but his frame and movement skills offer flexibility to slide to right guard or even center in a pinch.

If the Texans want to continue building a bully-ball identity in January football, Roberts is the kind of player who helps you punch defenses in the mouth.

Looking Ahead

Houston has tasted playoff wins. Now it’s about playoff consistency. They need to find the final pieces that elevate the roster from “exciting young team” to true AFC powerhouse. With contracts expiring and new systems being installed, the offensive line will again be a point of emphasis. Watching players like Barber and Roberts closely this fall isn’t just due diligence. It’s future-proofing.

Because if Stroud is to take the next leap, it won’t just be about the weapons on the outside. It’ll be about the five men up front keeping him upright. The front office must ensure they’ve got options if the current ones don’t last.

And these two prospects? They might be just what Houston needs to finish the job.