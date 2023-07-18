Novak Djokovic has been busy this 2023 in collecting another Grand Slam title and surpassing Rafael Nadal. The Serbian tennis great has set the record with 23 men's singles Grand Slam titles after Djokovic topped Casper Ruud in the finals of the French Open men’s singles tournament in June 2023 with Djokovic's wife, Jelena Ristic Djokovic, looking on.

Many of us know a great deal about Novak Djokovic. Even non-tennis fans surely have heard of his name. And he could very well be the GOAT of men's tennis. But in this piece, we will be talking mainly about Novak Djokovic’s wife, their relationship, family, and other interesting details between the pair.

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Ristic Djokovic

Like Novak, Jelena is also from Serbia. She was born in the country’s capital of Belgrade on June 17, 1986, to Vera Ristic and Miomir Ristic. Jelena developed a fondness for tennis growing up, and while she never made it to the “big leagues” in the same manner as her husband, she’s found success in other areas.

According to “The Sun,” Jelena and Novak first knew each other when they were still in high school. Around that time, Novak was already starting to make a name for himself in the world of tennis. He turned pro in 2003, two years before he and Jelena started dating. Djokovic also started competing in Grand Slam events in 2005. That year, he never got past the Round of 32 in any of the four Grand Slam events, but at least he was having a good time with Jelena.

Jelena Ristic Djokovic's studies and career

While Novak was carving out the beginnings of his path towards tennis superstardom, Jelena was busy loading up on her academics. According to her LinkedIn profile, Jelena graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree at Bocconi University in Italy, which she attended from 2005 to 2008. In addition to that, Novak Djokovic’s wife also earned a Master’s Degree in Luxury Goods and Services at IUM.

Speaking of her LinkedIn, here’s how she describes herself on her profile there:

Highly motivated professional, eager to inspire the others, too. Hard core education fan → excited to constantly learn new things, pass them on, and apply them in practice. Passionate about branding, strategy development, entrepreneurship, kids, books, writing, students, healthy nutrition, animals, sports.

After finishing her studies at Bocconi University, Jelena got a job as a Human Resource Coordinator at Tamoil SAM, which is an oil and energy company. She only lasted there for eight months, perhaps in part because being away from Novak, who was jumping from one country to another to play tennis, was hard for the couple.

She continued: “At a certain point, Novak told me: ‘Darling, we cannot go on like this'. “I was confined to the office almost at all times. It wouldn't have been possible for our relationship to thrive if I had stayed there.”

Novak Djokovic's wedding

As of this writing, Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic Djokovic have been married for nine years. The two tied the knot back on July 10, 2014. That year, Novak only had a paltry total of seven Grand Slam titles. He won his first in the 2008 Australian Open, then won three more in that same event from 2011 to 2013. He also had two Wimbledon titles by 2014 and one US Open trophy.

The wedding took place at the Aman Sveti Stephan Resort, which is on a small islet in Montenegro, a country in Southeastern Europe. Jelena Ristic Djokovic was pregnant with their first child at the time.

Novak Djokovic's children

Apart from being a caring wife to her superstar husband, Jelena is also a lovable mother to two adorable kids. She gave birth to their first child, Stefan, in 2014. Three years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Tara, who was born in 2017.

Of course, with Novak Djokovic's net worth of $240 million, his family can certainly live in luxury. Novak owns several properties, including a $6 million condominium in Miami Beach, Fla.

You can get to know more about Novak Djokovic’s wife and family by checking out her Instagram profile, where she regularly uploads fun posts with her husband. To date, Jelena has over 700 posts and nearly 660,000 followers on Instagram. There’s also a link to the Instagram account of “Novak Foundation” on her bio. Novak Foundation is described as a “global organization that champions and invests in early childhood education with a focus on Serbia, a country where only one in two children has access to preschool education,” per Charity Stars.

So there you have it. Thank you for reading this profile of Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Ristic Djokovic.