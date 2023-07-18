Novak Djokovic is one of the most respected tennis players in the world. Throughout his tennis career, Djokovic has ruled the Grand Slam tennis tournaments and set the record for most men's singles Grand Slam victories by winning the 2023 French Open. With a decorated tennis star like Djokovic have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, this article features Novak Djokovic’s $6 million condominium in Miami Beach, Fla.

During the same year he ruled the Australian Open, Djokovic purchased a Miami Beach home in Eighty Seven Park in 2020. The acquisition of the property made the tennis star shell out $5.77 million. In awe of the view of the ocean, it isn’t a surprise that Djokovic picked up the property. However, just months later, the decorated tennis star listed the same property for $7.15 million during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some images of Novak Djokovic’s $6 million condominium in Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach, Florida.

Images courtesy of: Dujour

Djokovic’s $6 million Miami Beach condo includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also features a modern kitchen, a spacious living room, and a dining area. However, it’s the beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean that ultimately attracted the tennis star. In fact, a breathtaking scene of the Atlantic Ocean can easily be seen just by standing from his home’s 25-foot balcony.

Aside from his home’s perks, Djokovic also has the liberty to make use of the complex’s amenities, including an underground spa, a 55-foot heated pool, sauna room, fitness center, a bar, and a private gated park. Given Djokovic’s busy schedule during the season, this place was certainly the perfect destination for the seasoned tennis star to unwind along with his wife, Jelena Ristic.

Djokovic is one of the household names in tennis. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Djokovic has a net worth of around $240 million. Aside from his $6 million Miami Beach abode, Djokovic also has other properties to his name, including a Marbella mansion, an apartment in New York, and a penthouse in Belgrade, Serbia.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Novak Djokovic’s $6 million condominium in Miami Beach, Fla.