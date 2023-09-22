Aaron Gordon enjoyed the best year of his NBA career last season with the Denver Nuggets. He displayed stalwart defense while still averaging 16 points per game and was a vital component of a championship team. Though, he also accomplished something else that is insignificant in comparison but is impressive nonetheless. Fortunately, it has now been uniquely commemorated.

Gordon had arguably the dunk of the 2022-23 campaign last Christmas when he posterized then-Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet in the closing seconds of an overtime thriller. The ferocious slam enabled Denver to clinch the 128-125 victory. The moment has now been transformed into a diamond pendent and gifted to Gordon, via ClutchPoints (originally TMZ Sports).

A minor adjustment was made, however. Instead of palming a basketball, the renowned dunker is holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy he and his teammates earned after ousting the Miami Heat in five games.

Aaron Gordon was gifted a diamond pendant of his iconic poster dunk on Landry Shamet 🥶 The piece has Gordon holding the Larry O'Brien championship trophy, which he won with the Denver Nuggets last season. (via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/mQ9AhbYbxv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2023

Shamet and the Suns were one of the teams the Nuggets vanquished on their path to franchise history. Aaron Gordon did not always stand out on the offensive end, but he made sure to constantly leave an imprint on the court during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Combining two of his biggest highlights from this thrilling season is a fine way to acknowledge his huge impact.

The diamond pendent also feels symbolic of the transformation the 28-year-old has undergone has a player. He was long known primarily for his elite athleticism and world-class dunking ability, which was on full display in the classic 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Now, he is a key member of a title squad. The ball being replaced by the Finals trophy should always serve as a reminder that Gordon is more than just an attraction. He looks to further prove that point when the Nuggets pursue their second consecutive championship next season.