REPORT: Nuggets bring in former fan favorite to take charge of G League

Andre Miller is widely considered one of the greatest point guards in Denver Nuggets franchise history. This is exactly why Nuggets fans everywhere will be glad to know that he’s now back with the team.

Miller, who is now 46, won’t be suiting up for the Nuggets, though. Instead, he is now being hired as the new head coach of Denver’s NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. This report comes via ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire Andre Miller as the new coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell ESPN. Miller played six seasons for Denver during his NBA playing career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2022

Last year, it was another fan-favorite point guard who led the charge for the Gold. One-time NBA champ Jason Terry was Grand Rapids’ head coach last season, but he has since moved up to the NBA, leaving the team with a huge hole to fill:

Miller, who ranks 11th in NBA career assists, replaces Jason Terry, who accepted an assistant coaching job with Utah. Miller played 17 seasons in the NBA and was widely regarded as one of the league’s most cerebral point guards. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2022

In seven seasons with the Nuggets, Andre Miller averaged 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He led the league in assists during the 2001-02 season as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many consider Miller to be one of the best passing guards in the history of the sport. He’s now a step closer to possibly moving up to the Nuggets in the future. If and when that happens, it just feels like he would be a perfect complement to Nikola Jokic.