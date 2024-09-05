For years, there has seemed to be tension between former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl and Carmelo Anthony. Karl coached Anthony when he was on the Nuggets, and since both have been out of the league, they've taken shots at each other in the media, and on social media.

It's not for certain what has come over Karl recently, but he went on X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted an apology to Anthony, wanting to leave the beef they had with each other over the years in the past.

“In a time of division, where coming together truly matters, I'm done feuding with Carmelo Anthony,” Karl tweeted. “I have tremendous respect for Melo. We don't know each other now but I hear he's kicking butt and using his influence for positive impact. It's all love now from here out.”

It's not certain if Anthony will accept the apology, but it's a big step for Karl to come out and try to make amends.

Will the George Karl, Carmelo Anthony beef finally end?

George Karl and Carmelo Anthony have been going back and forth for a while now, and the most recent instance was when Anthony told a story about him 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

“He got the job a couple days before we played [the] Milwaukee Bucks so the whole thing was I'm not coaching no game. My first game I want to be against the Milwaukee Bucks…I really don't know the game when he came to the team. I'm 21 now,” Anthony said. “All I know is I got a big name coach coming. George Karl, coached Milwaukee, coached Seattle…you know all of that. We get to Milwaukee after shoot around [he] called me to his room and he tell me, ‘Hey man I think you [are] overrated.'”

Karl then went on social media and posted a clip of Anthony telling the story and said “Hey @carmeloanthony let’s not do this. You’re telling stories that are 20 years old. Let’s move fwd And u were overrated and u wish your game was as efficient as Detlef’s.”

Karl also called out Anthony on social media when he shared that the Nuggets were trying to be petty when they let Nikola Jokic have the No. 15 jersey.

“Melo saved pro hoops in Denver. And he shouldn’t have demanded a trade. But the Nuggets can be petty. And multiple number 15s can hang in the Denver rafters. Happens all the time. And all those things can be true at once!! Life isn’t black and white,” Karl tweeted.

Anthony doesn't have to accept Karl's apology after all the time that he's tried to get under his skin, but if he does, it's good to see that they can let the past be the past and move on.