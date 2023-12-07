Jamal Murray's injury status vs. the Clippers

Jamal Murray recently made his return to the hardwood for the Nuggets on November 29th against the Houston Rockets after missing 11 of the team's first 18 games due to a hamstring injury. Murray, however, proceeded to miss the Nuggets' next two games after he sustained an ankle injury. The 26-year old point guard was originally listed as questionable to play on Wednesday against the Clippers, but Michael Malone told reporters pre-game Murray would likely play on a minutes restriction.

“All signs are pointing toward Jamal going tonight,” he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “Keep him on a minutes restriction.”

Six full days have passed since Murray sustained the injury to his ankle. He also went through a partial practice on Tuesday.

Due to how early it is in the season, there's no reason for the Nuggets to rush Jamal Murray back from a lower-body injury. This is especially the case when the Nuggets have managed to not just remain afloat, but also thrive despite Murray's absence. As one would recall, in the Nuggets' most recent matchup against the Clippers, they were able to pull out the win despite not having Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon in addition to Murray.

With Murray back in the lineup, expect Reggie Jackson to move back to the bench. Jackson was a thorn in the Clippers' side during their matchup on November 27th, dropping 35 points and 13 assists against his former team.

Murray and the Nuggets tipoff against the Clippers at 7:00 p.m. (PT).