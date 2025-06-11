New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. went out with a possible injury against the Royals on Tuesday. But he didn't go out with a fight. 

At one point, Chisholm was captured saying the F word about Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia, per Jeff Passan of ESPN—the latest chapter in their ongoing feud. 

It came when Chisholm was trying to steal third. Garcia attempted to make the tag but knocked off Chisholm's helmet. Afterward, Chisholm said to Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas,I'm going to tell you one more time — if he tags me like that one more time, I'm going to smack the f— out of him.”

After the game, Garcia said in response,I'm waiting for it. It's just talk.” 

The Yankees won the game 10-2. Chisholm has developed a reputation for speaking his mind about other players. On Monday, Chisholm called out Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins followingcrazycomments he made against the Yankees. 

Dobbins said he would rather retire than play for New York. To which Chisholm replied,I love competitiveness, but to say that, being a rookie, is kind of crazy to me, to say that you're going to rule out one out of 30 teams to be a professional athlete.”

That one remark pales in comparison to the tension between him and Garcia. So, how did this broiling Kendrick/Drake beef in cleats unfold? 

The bad blood between Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Maikel Garcia

The feud came to fruition last October when the Yankees and Royals met in the American League Division Series. After the Royals won Game 2, Chisholm said theyjust got lucky.”

Afterwards, Chisholm was booed merciously by Royals fans in Games 3 and 4. In Game 4, Garcia slid aggressively into Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, leading to a skirmish between the benches.

Chisholm referred to Garcia as asore loser, and they have not been on good terms since. The Yankees went on to win the series and make it to the World Series. 