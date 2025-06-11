The Gears of War Reloaded Beta comes out soon, giving players a chance to try out the Multiplayer exclusively before it launches this August. Overall, it will on two different weekends, and numerous ways to join in on the fun. Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC, everyone on these platforms has the chance to play Gears Reloaded early. Here's how you can do so.

How Do You Play The Gears of War Reloaded Beta?

Overall, there are three ways to earn access to the Gears of War Reloaded Beta:

Pre-order a digital copy of Gears of War Reloaded for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Have an active Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership

Own a digital copy of Gears of Ultimate Edition Must have owned copy before May 5th, 2025 at 16:00 UTC.



If you already own a digital copy of Gears of War Ultimate, then you're all set. The same goes for current Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers and PC Game Pass members. But if you play on PlayStation, then you need to pre-order the game to receive beta entry.

Again, you must ensure you pre-order a digital version of the game. And if you own a physical copy of the Ultimate Edition, you won't receive beta entry. Unfortunately, it must be the digital version of Gears Ultimate. Furthermore, you can't just buy a digital now, as you must have owned it before May 6th, 2025.

Meeting any one of these requirements will grant players access to the Gears of War Reloaded Beta. But when exactly does it start? We've got you covered on how to join in on the fun.

Gears of War Reloaded Beta Start & End Dates

The Gears of War Reloaded Multiplayer Beta will take place across two different weekends:

Weekend 1 – Friday, June 13th (12pm PST) – Sunday, June 15th (12pm PST) Features Team Deathmatch on three maps (Gridlock, Raven Down, and Gold Rush

Weekend 2 – Friday, June 20th (12pm PST) – Sunday, June 22nd (12pm PST) Adds King of the Hill with Map (Canals). Additionally, Courtyard and War Machine will be added to Team Deathmatch



Overall, that includes all the start and end dates for the Gears of War Reloaded Beta. If you do decide to pre-order the game, we hope you enjoy your experience. Gears of War Reloaded hits the shelves this August.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.