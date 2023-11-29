Jamal Murray could return to the court for the Nuggets sooner rather than later after the NBA's latest injury report.

The Denver Nuggets are on a tear in the early parts of the 2023-24 season. Denver improved to 12-6 after an impressive 113-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nikola Jokic has spearheaded the team's attack, but the Nuggets still miss the services of Jamal Murray. Now, Murray appears to be on his way back to rejoining the team.

The Nuggets get a positive injury update on Jamal Murray

Murray is officially listed as questionable for Denver's Wednesday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, per the NBA's injury report. The news is great for a Nuggets team that wants to continue its reign atop the Western Conference.

Jamal Murray played an integral role in Denver's 2022-23 NBA Championship run. The Kentucky product averaged 20 points and six assists last season. He exited the 23-24 season seven games in with a hamstring injury. Murray's three-level scoring and pick-and-roll ability with Nikola Jokic is nearly unstoppable.

If Murray is able to make a swift return, the Nuggets could regain arguably the best duo in the NBA. Murray's partner in crime, Nikola Jokic, is continuing his perennial MVP run.

Jokic averages 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game in his 17 games played. Adding Murray to the mix will give Jokic more weapons to pass to. Murray's presence bolsters Denver's offense.

Denver's stars are only part of their tremendous success. The team's depth allows them to stand against some of the NBA's most talented lineups. For example, the Nuggets beat the star-studded Clippers without Jokic and Murray.

Reggie Jackson shined against LA with 35 points and 13 assists. Meanwhile, DeAndre Joran had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Can the Nuggets continue their impressive run as the season progresses?