Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets failed to complete another sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs, losing Game 4 in Hollywood, 119-108, last Saturday.
Odds are still very much in favor of Denver winning this first-round series versus LeBron James and company, but there are growing concerns about whether the defending NBA champions can do it in the fifth leg of the matchup with star point guard Jamal Murray currently labeled questionable to play at home this Monday night.
At the time of this writing, Murray is deemed questionable on the NBA's official injury report on Monday due to a left calf strain. It can be recalled that Murray appeared to hurt his leg in the fourth quarter of Game 4, though, he was still able to finish the contest with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists. In the event that Murray gets ruled out of Game 5, that would further embolden a reenergized Lakers side and its supporters, who still believe Los Angeles can complete a miracle comeback series win.
Murray is a vital piece of the Nuggets machine and was Denver's Game 2 hero. Through four games in the Lakers series, the former Kentucky Wildcats star has managed to average 21.5 points, 7.3 assists, and 5,0 rebounds, though, he is shooting just 38.0 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from behind the arc.
Lakers fans think LA still has shot to win series amid Jamal Murray news
With the Lakers still down 3-1 in the series, Los Angeles is going to need all the help it can get to defy the odds. As mentioned everywhere repeatedly, no team in NBA history has ever won a series after going down 3-0. The Lakers have James, who knows what it feels like to slay an opponent after a 3-1 series deficit when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the record-setting Golden State Warriors in that unforgettable 2016 NBA Finals series, but there's only so much his 39-year-old body can handle and do against a tough opponent in the Nuggets.
Nevertheless, Lakers fans believe in miracles.
“If Murray calf injury keeps him out and the lakers win tomorrow, the nuggets are in DEEP trouble, “declared Lakers fan and X (formerly Twitter) user @garyoriley.
“Jamal Murray QUESTIONABLE tomorrow”
“Vando upgraded from OUT to QUESTIONABLE”
“Cam Reddish still OUT”
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 28, 2024
From @LakersLegacyPod: “Jamal Murray is Questionable with a Left Calf Strain-But I expect him to play. That said, the Lakers should absolutely attack him and push his gimpy calf to its limits. Thought Austin Reaves did a great job forcing Murray to work defensively in Game 4.”
“There’s less than 10% chance he won’t play. On the other hand, we need to attack him on offense,” said @WhyNot11l.
“Donr trip we winning tomorrow and bring this back to LA to force a game 7 win or go home yah digg!!! #Lakersin7,” stated @Y90sbaby.
“Just attack him everytime down that side of the court. Empty the guns to have a chance at game 6,” posted
@RobVillaluna.
If Jamal Murray gets declared out of Game 5, the Nuggets will have to call on Reggie Jackson to have an expanded role. However, Denver's fate — at least in Game 5 under such a circumstance — would mostly likely boil down to how well Nikola Jokic plays. The two-time league MVP has been fantastic in the playoffs to date, with the Serbian maestro averaging a triple-double of 29.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 10.0 assists while connecting on 59.7 percent of his attempts from the floor.