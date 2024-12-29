Following the Denver Nuggets' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they came back with a vengeance and bounced back in a huge way against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, 134-121. As the Nuggets look to stack some positives, star Jamal Murray spoke about Russell Westbrook being a key component.

The Denver duo of Nikola Jokic and Murray had 37 and 34 points respectively, but the latter would speak about how it was Westbrook's intensity in the game that fueled the team to victory. He would express the difference between himself who is quiet while Westbrook is a “talker” according to ClutchPoints' Rachel Strand.

“Turn up the pressure and I think we all respond in different ways,” Murray said. “You know, Russ is, he's a talker. He lets you know about stuff, and he brings energy and effort into whatever he does. And I respond with my game in a more quiet way, you know. So that's just the way, you know, Jok does the same thing like Jok doesn't go talk, but he goes and he plays if he gets bumped a little more than he should, you know, I'm saying. So I just think we all responded a different way. And Russ got the whole team going, everybody, everybody was clicking and playing well after whatever was going on in whatever quarter.”

Nuggets love the energy Russell Westbrook brings

When the Nuggets signed Westbrook in the offseason, they knew what they signed up for which is a player with a plethora of experience that can bring the energy needed. In the game, he would finish with eight points on four of six shooting with eight assists and nine rebounds.

Besides Murray, Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. would also talk about what Westbrook brings to the unit which consists of “contagious energy” according to The Denver Gazette.

“I don’t think we ever had dudes that backed down from anyone, but he definitely has contagious energy,” Porter said. “He definitely brings that fire every night. That’s what he’s done his whole career. I think that is definitely something that is great to have on your team.”

Denver opened it up in the third quarter, scoring 47 in the period, but they would let their foot off the gas in the fourth as Detroit was starting to come back, but head coach Michael Malone still took the good with the bad.

“We came out with great urgency. I liked our approach, our physicality, our discipline, our communication. We got stops. We ran. The ball was moving. It was just a really good quarter,” Malone said. “Obviously when you build a 20-something point lead, you would love to be able to, in the fourth quarter, not to have to put your guys back in. … I should never have had to put my starters back in. That’s a shame.”

The Nuggets are now 17-13 which puts them seventh in the Western Conference currently as they next take on the Utah Jazz on Monday night to finish off 2024.