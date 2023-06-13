The Denver Nuggets left zero doubts that they were the best team in the recently concluded 2022-23 NBA season. They steamrolled Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat via a gentleman's sweep in the NBA Finals and got the series-clinching 94-89 victory at home Monday night despite an atrocious shooting from behind the arc.

Jamal Murray and the Nuggets went just a collective 5-for-28 from the 3-point area in Game 5, which was so bad it became the worst mark in an NBA Finals contest ever by a team that took at least 20 attempts from deep, according to Basketball Reference.

Denver was 5 of 28 (17.9%) from deep in Game 5. That's the lowest 3P% ever in an #NBAFinals game by a winning team (min 20 attempts).#NBA | #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/moIQuwdMMa — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) June 13, 2023

After going off for 14 3-pointers on 50 percent accuracy in Game 4, the Nuggets seemed to be due for a regression, which they did the following contest. Fortunately for them, that did not ultimately cost them the opportunity to close out the series in five games, with Miami also hoisting bricks, going just 9-for-35 on its 3-pointers.

Murray finished Game 5 with 14 points on a poor 6-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-7 on his 3-pointers, while Micahel Porter Jr. sank just one of his six tries from long range. Bruce Brown bricked all his five 3-pointe attempts, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was just 1-for-5 from downfield. Nikola Jokic was 1-for-3 as well.

The bottom line here is that the Nuggets don't care they missed a ton of 3-pointers because at the end of the day, they are the last team standing in the NBA and for the first time ever in franchise history, can call themselves NBA champions.